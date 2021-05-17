Sputnik Light To Be Manufactured In India? Shilpa Medicare Explores Options Post Agreement

After augmenting COVAXIN production in India, Russia's Sputnik V is also set to receive a manufacturing boost in a bid to enhance the overall availability of COVID-19 vaccine's in India. The boost to Sputnik V - which became the third COVID-19 vaccine to begin administration in India - comes as Shilpa Medicare entered a deal with Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) for the production and supply of the Russian-made vaccine in India. The two pharmaceutical firms have entered a 3-year definitive agreement.

The Sputnik V vaccine will be manufactured in Karnataka's Dharwad where Shilpa Medicare owns an R&D cum manufacturing centre. It aims to produce 100 million doses in the first 12 months from the date of start of commercial production. The first batch of the Russian-made vaccine arrived in India on May 1 with a soft trial of administration beginning from May 14 in Hyderabad.

"DRL has partnered with HV/RDIF for clinical development of the vaccine and has distribution rights in geographies including India. DRL will facilitate the transfer of Sputnik technology to SBPL. Under the agreement, SBPL will be responsible for the manufacture of the vaccine, while the DRL is responsible for distribution/marketing of the vaccine in its marketing territories," Shilpa Medicare said in a statement.

Shilpa Medicare to manufacture Sputnik Light

The two companies are also exploring options to manufacture Sputnik Light, a single-dose version of the vaccine in the near future. Earlier this month, Russia granted approval to the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. As per information provided by the company, this revolutionary 1-shot COVID-19 vaccine has 80 per cent efficacy, which is higher than many 2-shot vaccines. This vaccine will double vaccination rates and help to handle epidemic peaks.

The imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine are presently priced at Rs 948 (5 per cent GST) per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins. Local manufacturing is expected to make the vaccines available for commercial usage from July. After that, it will steadily ramp up over the next few months, said Deepak Sapra, chief executive officer, API & Services at Dr Reddy’s.

Over 216 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines To Be Manufactured In India

Looking to massively scale up the COVID-19 vaccine production over the next few months, the Union Health Ministry has announced that the nation would manufacture 216 crore doses of COVID vaccines in India for the Indians between August to December 2021. The 216 crore doses include 75 crore doses of Covishield, 55 crore doses of Covaxin, 30 crore doses of Bio E Sub Vaccine, 20 crore doses of SII's Novavax, 15.6 crore doses of Russia's Sputnik amongst others. With this addition, India would have over 2 billion doses of COVID vaccines available in the coming months.