Sputnik V Can Be Taken As Precaution Dose By People Inoculated With Russian Vaccine: NTAGI

The first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine can be administered as a precaution dose to only those vaccinated with the Russia-made COVID-19 jab, a National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) panel has recommended. The two doses of the Sputnik V vaccine have separate compositions. As of now, there is no policy decision on providing a Precaution/Booster dose to those inoculated with the Russian vaccine.

First dose of SputnikV can be taken as a precaution dose only by those who have taken SputnikV, NTAGI recommends in meeting on Friday, 29th April: Official Sources#COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022

The CoWIN website does not show the option of precaution dose for Sputnik V. Many people who have taken Sputnik V jabs back in the month of July last year are unable to get the booster shot. The two doses of Sputnik V are administered at a gap of 21-30 days.

The first dose of the vaccine contains a recombinant adenovirus type 26, also known as rAd26-S, while the second jab is a recombinant adenovirus 5 (rAd5-S).

"The NTAGI's Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) which held its meeting on Friday discussed the issue and recommended that Sputnik Light which has the same component of Sputnik V's first dose will be given as the precaution dose," PTI quoted an official saying.

India began administering precautionary doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10. Later, on April 10, the Centre decided to expand the precautionary dose coverage for all eligible adults.

NTAGI is an advisory committee comprising multidisciplinary experts responsible for providing information and recommendations to the government for making evidence-based decisions regarding vaccine and immunisation policy. More than six lakh people have received the Russian vaccine.

COVID-19 cases in India

The Union Health Ministry, on Friday, informed that India logged 3,377 new COVID-19 infections taking the country's total tally of cases to 4,30,72,176, while the active cases rose to 17,801. The active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74%, the Ministry said.

An increase of 821 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.71% and the weekly positivity rate as 0.63%, according to the Ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,30,622, while the case fatality rate was 1.22%.