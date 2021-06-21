Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Delayed For Few Days In Delhi Hospitals: Sources

The distribution of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V at Delhi’s Indraprastha Apollo and Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital has been delayed for some days, officials said on Sunday. A spokesperson of Apollo Hospitals said their Delhi facility will start administering the two-dose vaccine by June 25. The hospital was supposed to start the administration of Sputnik V jabs by June 20.

According to an official of Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, there is a delay on the part of suppliers and the rollout is expected next week. Fortis Healthcare was also scheduled to start administering the Russian vaccine at its Gurgaon and Mohali hospitals from Saturday, but the same has been delayed.

"The rollout did not happen on Saturday. We expect there will be some clarity on Monday," an official said.

The Centre has fixed the price of the Sputnik V vaccine at ₹1,145 per dose. The maximum price of Covishield for private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) has been fixed at ₹780 per dose, while that of Covaxin is ₹1,410 per dose.

Russia's COVID vaccine

The vaccine has been developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and is being marketed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), globally. Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the marketing partner for the vaccine in the country, has been importing the shots from Russia.

Over a period of time, Sputnik V will also be manufactured in India. The vaccine uses two different viruses that cause the common cold (adenovirus) in humans. It employs a different vector for each of the two shots, given 21 days apart. According to Gamaleya and the RDIF, Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 92 per cent.