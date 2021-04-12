Sputnik V 'need Of The Moment': Medical Experts On Third COVID Vaccine Approval In India

Amidst the continuous demand of various states to ramp up the supply of Covid-19 vaccines, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on April 12 recommended the Emergency Use Authorization of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. This is the third vaccine approved by India after Covishield and Covaxin. Russia's Sputnik V will be manufactured in India by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company. The Russian COVID-19 vaccine has shown the efficacy of 91.6% in the phase 3 trials.

What are the experts saying about Sputnik V?

Medical experts have hailed the approval of Sputnik V as India is going through a second wave of coronavirus.

Doctor Romil Tikkoo Associate Director - Max Hospital talked to Republic TV and welcomed the decision of the central government. he called this approval as 'need of the moment'. "It's more than a welcome move. This is what doctors have ordered. This is what we need at the moment with the second wave creating havoc all over the country. With re-infections happening, mutants strain creating troubles for all of us- the healthcare system. It will help your system. What we really need is ramping up the vaccinations and this really helps."

'Third vaccine after Moderna and Pfizer which has more than 90 percent efficacy'

"We have a COVID vaccine in place now and this has very good efficacy which is more than 90 percent. In fact, this is the third vaccine after Moderna and Pfizer which has more than 90 percent efficacy. It's been manufactured here by Dr. Reddy, so manufacturing should not be an issue and the storage is not an issue. After the Oxford vaccine and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, this will be the third vaccine that will be used and what we really need at this moment. We really need to be aggressive if we want to stop this virus from spreading more and more trouble in India because 45 and above are vaccinated at the moment but with time the younger lot needs to inoculated. We really need lots of vaccines. Manufacturing will be an issue if we need to inoculate the majority of the population and this third vaccine sputnik will really help us," he added.

India is currently in the third phase of its mega Covid-19 vaccination drive which commenced on 16 January, 2021. In total 10,45,28,565 vaccine doses have been administered through 15,56,361 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Monday.

(Image Credits: PTI/AP/Representative Image)