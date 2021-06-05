Sputnik V Supply In Mumbai To Start From June Even As BMC Rejects 9 Vaccine Supply Bidders

In a huge development on Friday, BMC announced that Dr Reddy's will supply some Sputnik V doses to Mumbai in June itself on an experimental basis. Mentioning that the cold storage requirements will be examined, the civic body is also in talks with the Sputnik distributor about supplying a larger stock of doses in July and August. Meanwhile, it rejected all 9 bids from across the world that had promised to send novel coronavirus vaccines. While 7 companies had shown interest in supplying Sputnik V, one in Sputnik Light whereas another firm claimed that it can send any approved vaccine.

After Pfizer clarified that it has not authorized anyone to import/market/distribute Pfizer-BioNTech COVID 19 vaccine, one of the bidders who had proposed to supply Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines withdrew its proposal on May 28. The scrutiny of documents was focused on assurance about timely supply, the period needed to deliver doses, the quantity, and terms and conditions about rates and payment. However, vaccine procurement through the global bid was always a difficult proposition as no bids were received from any foreign vaccine manufacturer.

The Global Expression of Interest included a condition barring bids from companies in countries that share land borders with India effectively excluding China. Earlier on May 17, the state government had floated a global tender for 5 crore doses with the condition that the companies should have US FDA and WHO approvals and also get the Union government’s nod to supply to Maharashtra. A total of 28,34,596 persons have been inoculated in Mumbai whereas 7,74,582 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too

On Friday, June 4, Mumbai reported 973 new novel coronavirus cases propelling the city's COVID-19 tally to 7,09,941. At present, there are 16,347 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital. The number of recovered soared to 6,76,400 after 1207 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 24 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday, taking Mumbai's fatality toll to 14,989.

So far, 63,71,996 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.13 per cent from May 28- June 3. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 11273, 1489, and 2820 respectively.

While there are 31 active containment zones currently, 126 buildings have been sealed. 10,859 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 882 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 515 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district rose to 95 per cent.