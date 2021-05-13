'Sputnik V To Be Available In India From Next Week': Niti Aayog Pledges 'vaccine For All'

As India struggles with the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare while addressing a press conference on Thursday, shed light on the current state of the second wave of the virus and vaccine production in the country. Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog talked about the Central government's move to increase the availability of vaccines stating that over 2 billion (216 crore) vaccines will be manufactured and will be available for the citizens of the country between the month of August to December. It may also include some foreign vaccines as well, it added.

"Overall, 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August-December - for India and for Indians. There should be no doubt that vaccine will be available for all as we move forward. Any vaccine that is approved by FDA, WHO can come to India. Import license will be granted within 1-2 days. No import license is pending," said DR Paul.

'Vaccines for All': Dr VK Paul

COVISHIELD will produce 75 crore vaccines

COVAXIN will produce 55 crore

Bio E Sub unit will produce 30 crore

Zydus Cadila DNA will produce 5 crore

SII NOVAVAX will produce 20 crore

BB NASAL will produce 10 crore

Gennova mRNA will produce 6 crore

Sputnik will produce 15.6 crore

'Sputnik vaccine arrives in India': Dr Paul

Dr VK Paul also informed that amid reports of the shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in various states, the Sputnik vaccine has come to India and it might be available in the market from early next week. He also said the production of Sputnik is scheduled to begin in India by July.

"Sputnik vaccine has arrived in India. I'm happy to say that we're hopeful that it'll be available in the market next week. We're hopeful that the sale of the limited supply that has come from there (Russia), will begin next week. Further supply will also follow. Its production will begin in July and it is estimated that 15.6 crore doses will be manufactured in that period," said Dr VK Paul

He further informed that the Department of Biotechnology, along with other concerned departments and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been in touch with Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson from the initial days of vaccine production.

"They were officially asked if they would like to send doses to or manufacture in India. We will find partners and assist. They had said that they are working in their own way and they would talk of vaccine availability in the third quarter in 2021. We are connected to them. I'm hopeful that they will step forward to increase availability in India. We invite them to manufacture here along with our companies. Johnson and Johnson did a good job. They accepted this offer under Quad," Dr Paul said.

'18 crore doses of vaccine administered': Dr Paul

In the US, the number stands around 26 crores. So, India stands in third position. We are happy to report that one-third of 45 and above are protected. 45 and above age group contributes to 88 per cent of deaths.

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,37,03,665

Total discharges: 1,97,34,823

Death toll: 2,58,317

Active cases: 37,10,525

Total vaccination: 17,72,14,256

