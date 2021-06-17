Sputnik V To Offer Booster Shot Against COVID Delta Strain In Strong Vaccine Cocktail Push

The developers of the Russian Coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V have said they will soon offer booster doses that will work against the Delta variant of Coronavirus (first detected in India), to other vaccine manufacturers. Although vaccine manufacturers across the world are divided over administering doses of different COVID-19 vaccines, Sputnik V makers have widely proposed the idea of the 'vaccine cocktail'.

BREAKING: #SputnikV will soon offer a booster shot, adjusted to work against the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India, to other vaccine manufacturers. Below are the highlights of Sputnik V’s pioneering role in developing vaccine cocktails. — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) June 17, 2021

Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the maker of Sputnik V, has contended that different vectors for two vaccine shots will result in higher efficacy than using the same vector for two shots.

"Heterogeneous boosting helped Sputnik V reach its outstanding efficacy confirmed by real-world studies. This approach gained global recognition as a weapon vs coronavirus mutations that cause new lockdowns & defer victory over COVID," Sputnik V said in another tweet.

We’ve always said that vaccine cocktails are the way of the future. We offer all vaccine makers to use our shot in cocktails against #COVID mutations. As early as November 2020 we talked about advantages of heterogeneous boosting on Twitter. https://t.co/Cp7yj9hG7U — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) June 17, 2021

Sputnik V works against Delta variant of Coronavirus

Days ago, Russia's Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Gamalaya Institute had conducted a study and found that Sputnik V was highly effective in neutralising the aggressive COVID Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19, which is highly transmissible has now mutated further to form the ‘Delta plus’ variant, however, there is no cause for concern in India yet, informed scientists.

Last month, the World Health Organisation had coined the B.1.617.2 strain as the 'Delta' variant of COVID-19 which was identified as one of the drivers of the devastating second wave of Coronavirus, especially in India.

The Delta plus variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India and one of the drivers of the deadly second wave. Though there is no indication yet of the severity of the disease due to the new variant, Delta plus is resistant to the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 recently authorized in India.

Sputnik V is one of the three vaccines in the world, the other two being Pfizer and Moderna, to have an efficacy of over 90 per cent against coronavirus disease. On April 12, India extended emergency authorization to it and became the 60th country to approve it. While it is imported initially, more than 850 million doses of the Russian vaccine will also be produced in India annually. While speaking with Republic Media Network in May, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev called Sputnik V a "Russian-Indian vaccine" since its clinical trials were conducted in India and the Russian government had been in close contact with the Indian scientists during the development of the vaccine.