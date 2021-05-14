Sputnik V Vaccine's First Jab Administered In Hyderabad, Here's How Much It Costs

In a significant development, the first dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was administered by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad on Friday. With this, India now adds a third COVID-19 vaccine apart from Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and SII's Covishield to its mammoth inoculation drive.

“As part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the vaccine has commenced and the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad today on May 14, 2021,” said Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in an official statement.

How much will Sputnik V cost?

The company has also released the price of the Russian vaccine which has been capped at Rs 948 per dose with an additional 5% GST to be charged on it, putting the price at around Rs 995.4, just under Rs 1000/dose. “The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at an MRP of Rs 948 + 5% GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins,” it said.

“The company is working closely with its six manufacturing partners in India to fulfill regulatory requirements to ensure smooth and timely supply. Dr Reddy's will work closely with stakeholders in the government and private sector in India to ensure the widest possible reach of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the national inoculation effort,” the company said in a statement.

Dr Reddy’s co-chairman and managing director G V Prasad reacted to the development saying that with the rising cases in India, vaccination was the country's most effective tool in the battle against COVID-19. "Contributing to the vaccination drive in India is our biggest priority right now to help Indians be healthy and safe," he added.

The first consignment of the doses had reached India on May 1, the day it kick-started the third phase of its vaccination drive opening it to all adults. The vaccine then received its regulatory clearance on May 13.

About Sputnik V

Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced the approval of Sputnik V on August 11, 2020, making it the first vaccine against COVID-19 to be approved in the world. It has been named after the world's first satellite launched by the Soviet Union. Developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), it contains two different human common cold viruses which have been modified to make the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.