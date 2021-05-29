SPUTNIK V's 'sole Custodian' Dr Reddy's Slams Tie-up Rumours: "Beware Of Fake Deals"

Amid rumours of the Russian SPUTNIK V vaccine suppliers associating with global tenders, Dr Reddy's laboratories on May 28 reiterated that it has the sole distribution rights of the first 250 million doses of SPUTNIK V vaccine and said it has not authorised any intermediary or third party to supply the vaccine on its behalf.

Hyderabad-based pharma company Dr Reddy informed it has already initiated legal action against entities claiming to supply SPUTNIK V vaccine fallaciously in the country. It has also not entered into any collaboration with anybody to supply the SPUTNIK V vaccine to residential associations, the pharma major said in a joint statement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The joint statement read, "Dr Reddy's laboratories is the brand custodian of the SPUTNIK V vaccine in India and has the sole distribution rights of the first 250 million doses (first and second dose components included) of the vaccine in India."

Dr Reddy's explicitly clarified in the statement, "The company has not authorised any third party or intermediary to supply the vaccine on its behalf in India."

'No responsibility for consequences of unauthorised deals'

As a heads-up to people, Dr Reddy's joint statement with RDIF refutes fake reports on rumoured partnership or collaboration and asked people to beware of unauthorised entities attempting procurement of the SPUTNIK V vaccine posing as its representatives in India. It added, "Beware of unauthorised individuals offering fake deals or procurement of the SPUTNIK V vaccine."

Dr Reddy's outlined several recent unattested claims from various quarters over alleged tie-ups of the SPUTNIK V vaccine in India. Indian based pharma major clarified in the statement that it would bear no responsibility and consequences of "unauthorised deals, fraudulent financial transactions or sub-standard products resulting from such fraud".

"In the last few days, there have been several unsubstantiated reports and claims from various quarters in India on alleged tie-ups for the SPUNTIK V vaccine. We wish to clarify that Dr Reddy's has not entered into any partnership or collaboration with any party to supply the SPUTNIK V vaccine to residential associations, nor has the company authorised any third party or intermediary to supply the vaccine on its behalf in India," Dr Reddy's joint statement with RDIF read.

In the statement, Dr Reddy's mentioned how it has placed logistics as well as track and trace arrangements for the vaccine. It established how it is "absolutely imperative to ensure the safety and quality of the vaccine, and for pharmacovigilance".

Saving that Dr Reddy is the sole custodian for aforesaid Russian COVID-19 vaccine supply in India, Hyderabad based pharma major confirmed their plan to launch the SPUTNIK V vaccine commercially by June.