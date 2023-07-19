Spy Or Lover? Questions On Seema's Identity Remain Unsolved; ATS Probe Details Accessed

As the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP ATS) continues to probe the espionage angle in Seema Haider's journey from Karachi to Greater Noida, Republic on Wednesday, July 19 accessed inside details regarding the ATS investigation in connection to the case. Suspecting Seema of possibly having connections with the Pak Intelligence Agency ISI, the ATS after interrogating her continuously for two straight days revealed that Seema Haider, identified as the lover of Noida-based Sachin Meena, has given contradictory answers to hide her identity.

As per the details accessed, it has been learnt that Seema’s dressing style has been done with due preparation in a way that she looks exactly like a rural Indian woman and not a woman from outside the country to avoid any speculation. Taking her look into consideration, the ATS is suspecting that her makeover has been done with precision with the help of professionals. The agency also stated that to avoid any sort of suspicion, Seema dressed her children as well in a way that nobody could identify them as outsiders.

During the investigation, it was found that Seema’s fluency in the language she was talking can be spoken only after receiving training. Such training is given by Pakistani handlers present in Nepal to those women who are sent to India to carry out illegal activities after crossing the Nepal border, informed Intelligence Agency sources.

Seema Haider under ATS scanner

After coming under the UP ATS scanner following the revelations around her identity of being a Pakistani woman, the investigation agency questioned Seema and her lover Sachin for over nine hours on Day 2 of the investigation on Tuesday, July 18. Amid the probe, the ATS found that multiple data was erased from her phone prior to the seizure. However, Seema maintained that she deleted the data as she was having trouble using her phone.

Apart from this, ATS has claimed that Seema was unable to provide satisfactory answers to several of ATS questions raising questions on identity as a lover or a spy.

Sources have also informed that Seema kept crying throughout the investigation and answered every question with apt precision in a way that she is reading a script. For most of the questions, she has stated that she has no information. Meanwhile, Sachin’s family members have maintained that they were not informed after Seema and Sachin’s cross-border love affair.