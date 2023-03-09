'Spy Pigeon' Fitted With Camera & Chip Caught From A Fishing Boat In Jagatsinghpur

Fishermen in the eastern state of Odisha found a pigeon in their boat fitted with supposedly a spy Camera and a chip, the bird was handed over to the police. An Investigation has been launched into the incident.

Police said the fishermen found the Pigeon in their boat while fishing in the sea, off the Paradip coast in Jagatsinghpur. The police were informed and the custody of the bird was given to them by the fishermen.

Cyber experts to investigate

A suspected spy pigeon fitted with a tiny camera & a chip caught from a fishing boat off the Paradip coast in Jagatsinghpur, informed the police and said, “The fishermen found the pigeon in their boat while fishing in the sea. They handed over the pigeon to Paradip Marine police station,” stated Paradip ASP, Nimai Charan Sethi.

The probe of the matter will be done by the cyber experts. “We are verifying whether it is the camera or something else. We will produce the pigeon with all the material before cyber expert to find out the truth,” said Paradip ASP Sethi.

