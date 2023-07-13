Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy To Command IAF Contingent At Bastille Day Parade In Paris

Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, an experienced Mi-17 pilot who has been selected to command the Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent at the prestigious Bastille Day parade in Paris on July 14 spoke to Republic. Along with flying Mi-17 helicopters, she has also operated various other light choppers during her distinguished career. The honour recognizes her exceptional skills and contributions to the field of aviation.

“The French look at the National Day as a really important day in the year. Just like we do on our Republic Day,” Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy said in the interview with Republic. “This is a very significant moment for me and my force,” she added. She further said that the contingent representing the Indian Air Force will be marching with 'sheer pride and honour'.

In addition to the IAF contingent, the Indian Navy will also participate in the Bastille Day parade in Paris. The Navy team, consisting of four officers and 64 sailors, has arrived in France to take part in the parade as part of the Tri-services contingent. The marching contingent, led by Commander Vrat Baghel, will represent the Indian Navy's commitment to excellence and professionalism.

Why is this Bastille Day special?

Speaking with Republic, Squadron Leader Reddy highlighted growing bilateral relations between India and France. “France plays a key role in terms of defence procurement and defence relationships,” the IAF officer stated. The Bastille Day parade is set to witness a fly-past by three Rafale fighter jets in a diamond formation. Meanwhile, a tri-services contingent will be marching on the ground.

Image: AP (Glimpse of the annual Bastille Day parade at Champs-Élysées, Paris, July 14, 2021)

Notably, INS Chennai, an indigenously built frontline destroyer, will be deployed to France from July 12 to July 16, further showcasing India's naval capabilities at the Bastille Day celebrations in Brest, France. This participation marks a significant milestone as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French Strategic partnership, highlighting the deep ties between the two countries in the maritime domain.

The official statement emphasizes the strong collaboration between India and France in the maritime sector. The indigenous construction of the Project 75 Scorpene class submarines by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in collaboration with Naval Group, France, has not only bolstered India's naval capabilities but has also paved the way for future joint programs. This successful partnership showcases the commitment of both countries to enhancing their naval forces.

Bilateral Naval Exercise Varuna

The bilateral naval exercise, Varuna, between the Indian Navy and the French Navy, has evolved into a comprehensive exercise encompassing all domains of naval power. The exercise, which began in 1993 and was officially named Varuna in 2001, demonstrates the growing strategic relationship between India and France. The recently conducted 21st edition of Varuna, held on January 23 in the Arabian Sea, further reinforced the cooperation and shared objectives between the two navies.

The participation of Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the tri-services contingent, and INS Chennai at the Bastille Day parade exemplifies the mutual respect and collaboration between India and France in the field of defence and maritime affairs. These engagements not only strengthen bilateral ties but also promote the exchange of expertise and foster a deeper understanding between the two nations.