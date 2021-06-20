Sr Adv Aisharwya Bhati Hails SC Judgement On Permanent Commission For Women In Army

In this week’s edition of 'Legal Eagle With Rhythm', Senior Advocate and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati speaks about her fight for a permanent commission for women in Army. She called the Supreme Court judgement for setting up a permanent commission for women in Army, a watershed moment.

"It has been a watershed pathbreaking milestone kind of a judgement. It will not only be instrumental for paving way for women to get at par consideration of permanent commission for command roles in all positions as gender cannot be a disqualification," Advocate Bhati said.

While speaking with Republic's Executive Editor - Law & Governance Rhythm Anand Bharadwaj, she highlighted that Supreme Court's statement that it is the battle of the mindset i.e. the stereotypical mindset is preventing the women despite having proven themselves.

She gave the credit of the judgement to "the courageous and valorous women who have proven themselves in the service of the nation for almost three decades before the judgement came."

She also spoke about the stereotype surrounding women and also her taking up law, a male-dominated profession that has seen only nine women judges in the supreme court. Advocate Bhati gave the example of the case of the permanent commission for women in the Army, to explain the breaking of stereotype.

"Litigation, it has always repelled women. It is just like the case regarding the permanent commission for women in Army. It is the societal typical mindset that women are the principal caregiver. If she is taking up a job, it is more like a hobby. How can a woman have a profession! When I took admission in law. My law class had 4-5 girls out of 60. Most of the girls their parents were asked by the society that your daughter is doing law where will she get married, she will litigate her in-laws. Moreover, professional women have to balance the matrimonial and biological timeliness hence this profession did not attract many women but now things have changed. Young girls are taking up this profession as a challenge," she opined.

Aishwarya Bhati represents Army officers

In a probono case, Advocate Aishwarya Bhati has represented over 350 serving officers of the Army in a case where these officers were asking for protection in areas where AFSPA [Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act] is in force in Jammu and Kashmir. The Army officers had moved the Supreme Court saying they were being persecuted while performing their duty and demanded protection and immunity from persecution. Speaking on the case, senior Advocate Aisharwya Bhati said her association with the Air Force compelled her to take the case.

"Army's job is the defence of the nation. Army's job is not law and order or the normal policing duties, etc. AFSPA is imposed in for a certain time only when a particular area of the country faces proxy war-like situation, their enemy from across the border is waging unconventional war more like a covert operation. The decision is taken by the government and not by Army as it happens in Pakistan. The Indian Army is professional and acts in the constitutional framework. Once you bring in the Army to contain the proxy war and then you tie their hands then it becomes completely counterproductive," she said while elaborating on her reason to represent the Army officers. She said the courts were not fully mindful of this aspect and hence she felt it was necessary to put forth the Army's point of view.

The matter pertaining to Army officer's persecution is still subjudice. However, she opined that it was important to bring the issues of Army personnel to the highest body of justice i.e. Supreme Court, as the human rights and fundamental rights of only one group of people i.e. stone pelters and anti-social elements was talked about.

"The defence personnel are not commissioned and recruited to die for the nation, they are commissioned to do a job as a professional army. But they have to be strengthened. We felt that it was important to bring this side of the story which was completely away from the public forum and required to be told," she said.