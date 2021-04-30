Sr Adv Iqbal Chagla Remembers Late Soli Sorabjee; Shares Anecdotes Of Their Friendship

Senior Advocate at Supreme Court Iqbal Chagla remembered late former Attorney-General of India Soli Sorabjee sharing anecdotes of their decades-long friendship which started in the early 1960s.

"My memories of Soli Sorabjee go back a long time back to 1962 when I joined the Bar. My recollections of Soli continue to be that he was a great advocate. He could turn a case around just by his advocacy apart from his great merits. Apart from the profession, it was a beginning of a lifelong friendship between his wife and my wife and the two of us," he stated.

Recalling their personal moments, Sr Advocate Iqbal Chagla shared inside details of late Sorabjee's 'larger than life persona', and his wide-ranging interests from literature to Jazz.

"Our dinners were fun and games, he would always invite interesting company, I recollect those so well. Soli's interest was so wide-ranging way beyond law. His love for literature, his passion for Jazz transcended his legal interests. They also had a very affectionate relationship with my father, they would call him dad. I remember when he invited us to his old-fashioned home in his beloved Mahabaleshwar, it was a happy time. He always spent Christmas vacation there," she shared.

Taling about the late former Attorney-General's grand birthdays, Sr Advocate Iqbal said, "His birthday was a big affair, he would open presents as a child. If the court placed a matter on his birthday, he would inform the court and they would happily give another date. For me, this is a void that is enormous in the lives of both my wife and myself. It is the departure of a friend who was larger than life," he stated.

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee no more

Veteran lawyer and former Attorney-General of India Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday morning in Delhi at the age of 91 after battling COVID-19.

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Soli Sorabjee had begun his legal practice in 1953 at the Bombay High Court and was designated senior advocate by the Supreme Court in 1971. He became the attorney general of India twice, from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

A renowned human rights lawyer, Sorabjee was appointed by the United Nations as a Special Rapporteur for Nigeria in 1997 to report on the human rights situation in that country. He went on to become a member and chairman of the UN Sub Commission on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights from 1998 to 2004.

The veteran jurist was a strong advocate of freedom of speech and had defended freedom of press in many landmark cases in the Supreme Court.