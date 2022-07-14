Sri Lanka Crisis: Congress Urges Centre To Be More Proactive; Demands All-party Meeting

As the crisis in Sri Lanka refused to abate, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged the Centre to convene an all-party meeting on the issue. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha contended that the situation in the neighbouring country will impact India's interests. Moreover, he warned that Tamil Nadu might witness an influx of refugees if the economic and political turmoil in Sri Lanka persists. This year, India has extended support of over 3.8 billion US dollars to SL for ameliorating the economic situation.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury remarked, "The issue of Sri Lanka is a matter of great concern for us. And, already it has assumed an alarming proportion not only nationally but also globally. So, the government of India should be more proactive to deal with the situation in Sri Lanka diplomatically, economically, and politically because it is a close neighbour of India. And for that matter when our arch enemy China has been exhausting all its resources to surround and weaken the strength of our country. On one hand, China has transgressed the Indian region of Ladakh. On the other hand, they are encroaching on Nepal."

"If the Sri Lankan issue pesters on, I think it will affect the interests of India. There may be a refugee influx from the northern part of Sri Lanka which is close to the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu. They may come to the Indian waters and infiltrate. But they are going to be compelled to come to India because Sri Lanka is going through a very precarious condition. I don't know what kind of measures are being considered by the government. But I will certainly propose to this government that an all-party meeting should be held so that we can also express our own views so far as Sri Lanka is concerned," the Congress MP added.

Sri Lanka crisis

The Sri Lankan government is currently struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in severe food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Since April, thousands of people have hit the streets demanding the ouster of members of the Rajapaksa family who occupy key positions in the government.

While Mahinda Rajapaksa, Namal Rajapaksa and Basil Rajapaksa resigned as the PM, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister and Finance Minister respectively, the anger among the protesters refused to subside. On July 9, they not only occupied the President's House but also set fire to the private residence of the new PM Ranil Wickremesinghe. Amid growing calls for his ouster, SL president Gotabaya Rajapaksa escaped to the Maldives with his wife and two security officers in the wee hours of Wednesday and appointed Wickremesinghe as the President in his absence from the country.