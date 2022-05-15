Sri Lanka Crisis: Tamil Nadu Minster Inspects Medical Supplies Before Its Dispatch

In the latest development, Tamil Nadu Health Minister M. Subramaniam inspected the health supplies which are to be sent to Sri Lanka as the island nation is suffering a major economic crisis. Detailing the supplies which are to be sent to Sri Lanka, the minister added that 37 types of medicines worth ₹28 crores will be sent. It is important to note the supplies will be sent in installments and the first consignment sent from India will be worth ₹8 crores. The Health Minister made it clear that the supplies are being sent on humanitarian grounds and hence will be given to everyone irrespective of their race.

The minister said, "Thirty-seven types of medical supplies worth Rs 28 crores will be sent to Sri Lanka in a couple of days. At present, the first instalment of Rs 8 crore of medical supplies will be sent to Sri Lanka. These medicines are being sent on humanitarian grounds to reach the affected people there irrespective of whether they are Sinhalese or Tamils."

DMK MPs to contribute their salary to aid Sri Lanka

In the midst of Sri Lanka's socio-economic catastrophe, the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government declared on Thursday that MPs from the ruling DMK party will donate one month's pay to help Sri Lanka. "The DMK's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will give one month's pay to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund," the party said in an official statement.

The development came following an appeal from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President, M K Stalin for donations to aid the Sri Lankan nationals even as the party has already announced Rs 1 crore towards this objective. Earlier on Tuesday, CM Stalin appealed to the people to donate to the state government to purchase essentials such as food and dispatch it to Sri Lanka to civilians in the island country, who are battling the impact of a battered economy.

Sri Lanka’s socio-economic crisis

Sri Lanka is experiencing its biggest socio-economic crisis since its 1948 independence. Although distinct in context, it might be compared to the LTTE crisis that the island nation has been dealing with for more than three decades. The country is on the verge of collapse as the economy struggles to keep prices and supplies of essential commodities and facilities under control. The demonstrations rose in intensity over time, encircling the Rajapaksa family.

It's worth noting that the current President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as well as his brother, deposed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, have been suffering the brunt of the continuing crisis, and things don't appear to be getting any easier for them anytime soon. While Mahinda and others have been barred from leaving the country by the courts, President Gotabaya is expected to face a no-confidence vote on May 17, according to the Daily Mirror.