Sri Lanka Moves To Auction Fishing Boats Seized From TN Fishermen; CM Stalin Writes To PM

A day after the Sri Lankan government advertised in the nation's newspaper calling bidders to participate in the auction of 105 fishing boats seized from Tamil Nadu fishermen, the state's Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to stop the process.

I have urged Hon'ble @PMOIndia to register GOI's disapproval in the strongest possible terms at the appropriate level and to prevail upon the Sri Lankan Govt to recall the advertisement published for auctioning the TN fishing boats on which they do not have any legal rights. pic.twitter.com/g6TBNMp3x9 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) January 25, 2022

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges Centre to register its disapproval

In a letter addressing to PM Modi, CM MK Stalin wrote, "I strongly urge the Government of India to register its disapproval in strongest possible terms at the appropriate level and to prevail upon the Sri Lankan Government to recall the advertisement published for auctioning the Tamil Nadu fishing boats on which they do not have any legal rights."

"I also request the Government of India to continue the efforts for the transparent disposal of 125 Tamil Nadu boats that were apprehended before 2018. It is also requested to ensure the early release of 75 boats and fishing gears apprehended after 2018 by the Sri Lankan Navy," he added.

Reportedly, the authorities of the island nation gave a newspaper advertisement to auction 65 boats at Karaignagar in Jaffna district on February 7, five boats the next day at Kangesanthurai in Jaffna district, and 24 boats in Kiranchi in Killinoi on February 9. The Sri Lankan government stated that nine boats at Thalaimannar would be auctioned on February 10 and two boats would be auctioned at Kalpitiya in Puttalam district on February 11. In total,105 boats are to be auctioned.

'Sri Lankan government's announcement to auction the boats is highly reprehensible': Vijayakant

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's move has received huge criticism from Tamil Nadu political party members and fishermen associations. Political party leaders including PMK's Ramadoss, DMDK chief Vijayakant and several fishermen organisations have also condemned the move of the Sri Lankan government. DMDK chief Vijayakant said, "the Sri Lankan government's announcement that it will auction off Tamil Nadu fishermen's boats is highly reprehensible. The Central Government should take action to find a permanent solution to the problem of Tamil Nadu fishermen."

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to EAM over attack on fishermen by Sri Lankan nationals

In addition to a letter to PM Modi, CM MK Stalin wrote to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday and urged him to take note of the unabated incidents of attack on Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan Nationals. Informing the External Affairs minister regarding another incident of attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen, MK Stalin apprised in the letter that three fishermen from different villages of the state were attacked on January 23 around 9 pm while they were fishing in their registered FRP boat around 16 Nautical miles from Southeast coast of Vedarnayam Coast.

Calling it a matter of ‘life and death,’ Stalin pointed out that such accidents have jeopardised the livelihoods of the local Indian fishermen. “I am constrained to point out that these incidents of attacks by Sri Lankan Nationals are disconcerting. This has become a matter of life and death for thousands of our fisherfolk whose livelihood is under serious threat. India cannot continue to be seen as a mute spectator as the rights of Indian fishermen are repeatedly trampled upon,” CM Stalin wrote in the letter.

