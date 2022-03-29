Sri Lanka Navy arrests 4 Indian fishermen

Colombo, Mar 29 (PTI) At least four Indian fishermen have been arrested for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters, the Navy said.

They were arrested on Monday south of the northern Jaffna’s Delft Island for indulging in bottom trawling, it said.

They have been handed over to the fisheries inspectorate for further action.

The arrests were the first since the fifth meeting of India-Sri Lanka Joint Working Group on fisheries held on March 25 where the Indian officials asked their Sri Lankan counterparts to view the issue of Indian fishermen’s arrests as a humanitarian issue.

During the virtual meeting, both countries agreed that the use of force could not be justified under any circumstances, and reiterated the importance of extending humane treatment to all fishermen, the Indian High Commission here said in a statement.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in ties between the two countries.

There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is currently in Colombo met Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Douglas Devananda on Monday and discussed issues pertaining to fishermen, the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

The latest arrests come after several fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on multiple occasions since February this year. PTI CORR VM AKJ VM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)