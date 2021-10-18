Sri Lanka Requests $500 Million Credit Line From India To Pay For Crude Oil Purchases

In the midst of a critical foreign exchange crisis, Sri Lanka has requested a $500 million line of credit from India to compensate for its crude oil purchases. The request came only days after Sri Lankan Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila cautioned about the fact that the nation's existing fuel supply might only last until January, next year.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) which is the national oil and gas company of Sri Lanka owes two main government banks-- the Bank of Ceylon and the People's Bank-- about $3.3 billion. The state oil wholesalers import crude oil from the Middle East as well as processed goods from other parts of the world, including Singapore.

Sri Lanka to obtain credit line under India-Sri Lanka economic partnership

Local news website newsfirst.lk quoted CPC chairman Sumith Wijesinghe as saying, “We are currently engaged with the Indian High Commission here to obtain the facility ($500 million credit line) under the India-Sri Lanka economic partnership arrangement.” He went on to say that the facility will be used to purchase the required demands of petrol and diesel.

The Finance Secretary of Sri Lanka, SR Attygalle was reported in the article as stating that very soon, the energy secretaries of both India and Sri Lanka are likely to ink a deal for the loan. Given the recent price spike in cooking gas and other basic commodities, the government has decided to hold off on raising fuel prices at the retail level.

The increase in global oil prices has prompted Lanka to increase its oil import spending this year. During the first seven months of this year, the nation's oil bill climbed by 41.5% to $2 billion, compared to the same period last year. According to Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, the nation is facing a serious foreign exchange problem as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the country's tourist and remittance revenues.

The nation's Gross domestic product (GDP) declined by a whopping 3.6% in the year 2020, and its foreign exchange reserves have plummeted by more than half in a year, to barely $2.8 billion until the month of July. This has resulted in a 9% devaluation of the Sri Lankan rupee versus the US dollar in the last year, increasing the cost of imports.

(Image: AP/Pixabay/Representative)