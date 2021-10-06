Sri Lanka Won't Be Used For Activities That Could Threaten India's Security: Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka would not be allowed to be used for any activity that could pose a threat to India's security, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa assured on Tuesday. After holding a meeting with India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, President Rajapaksa reviewed bilateral ties between the two nations and explained Colombo's ties with China in a "comprehensive manner".

With China pumping billions of dollars worth of investments into the Island nation, questions have been raised over its growing footprint in Sri Lanka. Concerns over China's heightened presence in Sri Lanka began growing after the Sri Lankan parliament passed the 'Port City Bill' on laws governing the Colombo Port City. The Bill which empowers the President of Sri Lanka to establish a commission to independently govern the Special Economic Zone (SEZ), has caused a massive row.

According to experts, it not only paves way for China to act independently on Sri Lankan soil but also allows for investors to bypass local laws and take uncontrolled charge of the nation's resources. Sri Lanka is also key to China's ambitious Belt and Road initiative (BRI) which aims to expand its reach in South Asia through global trade links.

India raises implementation of 13th Amendment

Dismissing concerns, President Rajapaksa told Shringla to "not have any doubts" about Colombo's growing relationship with China. "Sri Lanka would not be allowed to be used for any activity that could pose a threat to India's security," President Rajapaksa conveyed, a presidential release said. Additionally, he also invited Indian investors to invest in Sri Lanka.

Apart from this, Sri Lanka expressed its wish to resolve the situation regarding the Trincomalee oil tanks in a way that would benefit both nations. It also stressed the need to re-establish the friendship and relations between India and Sri Lanka that existed in the 1960s and 70s. During the bilateral meetings, India raised the need to implement the 13th Amendment, which provides for devolution of power to the Tamil community.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla concluded his three-day visit to Sri Lanka on October 5. The visit has been fruitful and the two countries have reaffirmed the strong ties of friendship and cooperation and have discussed ways to further advance this comprehensive partnership at all levels, according to the High Commission of India (HCI).

Had a fruitful discussion w/ Indian Foreign sec. @harshvshringla. Both agreed on the need for strengthening the lasting bond b/w 2 countries. I invited Indian investors to come to #SriLanka, while we discussed tourism, power generation & post-pandemic economy revival. pic.twitter.com/GPHCDreHP9 — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) October 5, 2021

