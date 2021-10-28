Sri Lankan Delegation Visits Ram Mandir In Ayodhya, Donates 'shilas' From Ashok Vatika

A Sri Lankan delegation representing the National Government of Sri Lanka including High Commissioner, Deputy High Commissioner along with two other ministers on Friday visited Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir (Ram Temple) in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and donated 'shilas' (rocks) brought from Ashok Vatika in Sri Lanka. The stones were dedicated at the feet of Lord Ramlalla.

The dignitaries performed the Pujan and Aarati of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar in the holy Indian city. The delegation on their arrival was felicitated by General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai and member Dr. Anil Mishra.

श्रीलंका के उच्चायुक्त, उप उच्चायुक्त व केंद्रीय सरकार के 2 मंत्री महोदय श्रीलंका स्थित अशोक वाटिका से श्री रामजन्मभूमि मंदिर हेतु शिलाएं लेकर अयोध्या पहुंचें तथा उन्हें भगवान श्री रामलला के चरणों में समर्पित किया।



ततपश्चात सभी अतिथियों ने भगवान के पूजन व आरती में भी सहभाग किया। pic.twitter.com/ljeNIKYNO8 — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) October 28, 2021

Rai who is also the Vice President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad conveyed his gratitude to the Sri Lankan delegation for bringing the piece of stones to the iconic temple considering the rocks as an important symbol of the Ram Temple.

Rai also informed that the temple in Ayodhya, which is under construction, will be equipped with modern technology. A reflection of the mythology will also be witnessed in the Ram Temple. The impression of the deity Adishakti Navagraha will be engraved in each pillar. There will be special sound effects. There will be arrangements for natural lighting.“

Prominence of Ashok Vatika

Ashok Vatika was a garden in Lanka, located in the Kingdom of King Ravana, as mentioned in the Vishnu Purana and the Hindu epic Ramayana by Saint Valmiki. The garden, Ashok Vatika was the location where Godesses Sita, wife of Lord Ram, was held captive by Ravana after her abduction, also because she refused to stay in Ravana's palace and preferred to stay under the trees in Ashok Vatika.

When will the temple be open for devotees?

Earlier this month, the committee reassured the devotees that the construction of Ayodhya’s Ram Janma Bhoomi Temple will be completed by 2023. The temple trust said that the construction work is being conducted at a fast pace and that the temple will be opened for worship within two years. They announced that the second phase of the temple construction is expediting and is expected to be completed by mid-November. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra tweeted, "The construction work of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is continuing with a fast pace. Devotees will be able to have darshans of Bhagwan in the Garbha Gruha from December 2023. The first phase of foundation work is over, while the second phase will be over by Mid November."

With inputs from ANI

Image: Republic World