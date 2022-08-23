Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 10 Indian Fishermen Off Mullaitivu For Trespassing Via IMBL

On Monday, the Sri Lankan Navy conducted a special operation to chase away Indian trawlers who were found poaching in the island's water. Ten Indian fishermen have been arrested by the island's Navy for allegedly engaging in "illegal fishing" in Mullaitivu waters via the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), said the Sri Lankan fishermen association.

The Sri Lankan Navy continues to carry out regular patrols in the island’s waters to prevent illegal fishing practices by foreign fishermen to protect the fishery resources of the country and the livelihood of local fishermen. The 10 Indian fishermen, now in the custody of Sri Lanka's authorities, hailed from Tamil Nadu and left from Thoothukudi. They were arrested for cross-border fishing and are being taken to Trincomalee port along with the boat.

They will be presented before the Trincomalee court judge on Tuesday morning. This incident has created turmoil among Tamil Nadu fishermen as this comes a week after 9 Indian fishermen of the state were arrested for crossing the maritime boundary.

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 9 Indian Fishermen From Tamil Nadu

However, this is not the first incident where Indian fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan authorities. On August 10, as many as nine Indian fishermen have been arrested in Sri Lanka for trespassing and fishing in Sri Lankan waters, the Q Branch Police, Rameshwaram has said. The nine fishermen who set out on a boat from Nagapattinam in the state of Tamil Nadu have been arrested for crossing over into Sri Lankan waters for fishing.

As per the statement of the Q Branch Police, all nine of them have been taken to Trincomalee port for further investigation. Earlier in July, at least 12 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters and their boats were confiscated too, an official had said on July 4.

Sri Lankan Navy spokesman Captain Indika de Silva, on July 3, had stated that Indian fishermen were arrested near Point Pedro and that the arrested fishermen were taken to Myladi in the northern Jaffna peninsula where they would be handed over to the Fisheries Directorate.

(Image: Sri Lankan Navy)