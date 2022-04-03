Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 12 Indian Fishermen; Ramanathapuram MP Seeks Centre's Help

At least 12 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy on Sunday for allegedly fishing in its waters, an official said. One boat was also impounded. The fishers were engaged in fishing near Katchatheevu late on Saturday when they were apprehended by the Lankan navy, the official said. Ramanathapuram MP K Navaskani has taken up the matter with the External Affairs Ministry.

This is the third instance of the Sri Lankan navy arresting Indian fishermen for alleged maritime boundary violations since March 29. A total of seven fishermen were apprehended on Tuesday and Thursday. Two boats used by the fishermen were also then seized.

The Rameshwaram Fishermen Committee Secretary issued a strong protest against the arrest of Indian fishermen. Sagayam said the Sri Lankan troops are arresting fishermen despite the ongoing economic crisis in their country. He asked the Central government to take the necessary steps to release the fishermen. He also threatened to organize protests.

"The Sri Lankan troops have arrested our fishermen and boats again. Sri Lanka is already suffering economically. Even in such state they are arresting our fisherman. The central government should take steps to release our fisherman. If not we will organize a big protest," Sagayam said.

This comes despite requests from India, asking Sri Lankan officials to view the issue of fishermen's arrest as a humanitarian issue.

Sri Lanka is facing the worst economic crisis since its independence

Presently, the island nation is under severe economic stress and is facing the worst crisis since independence. Apart from energy, and power shortages, there is also an acute scarcity of essential commodities like cooking gas, medicines and food. Since Thursday, there have been zero availability of petrol and diesel in several places.

Due to lack of fuel, trading in the Colombo Stock Exchange had to be halted for over two hours, and non-essential employees were asked to work from home to save fuel.

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in Sri Lanka on Saturday provided 40,000 MT of diesel to the Ceylon Electricity Board to help ease the power crisis. The consignment of the fuel was sent under the USD 500 million line of credit extended by India as a part of an economic package.

Image: PTI