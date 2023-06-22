Last Updated:

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 22 Indian Fishermen For Crossing Maritime Boundary

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 22 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly fishing in its waters, officials said.

The fishermen, reportedly hailing from Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam districts were picked up from near Neduntheevu late on Wednesday and four boats were also seized.

They were later taken to Kankesanthurai for further legal action.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss slammed the arrest of the fishermen from the state.

In a tweet, he said an Indo-Lanka joint panel formed to discuss various matters including the fishermen issue should be convened immediately to find a lasting solution to the apprehension of Indian fishers. 

