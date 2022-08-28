Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 6 Indian Fishermen For Alleged Poaching In Its Territorial Waters

The Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday, August 28, arrested six Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu. Officials have also seized their trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters.

All six fishermen were arrested while they were fishing in the Palk Bay sea or Palk Strait. Personnel of the Sri Lankan Navy arrived at the Strait on Sunday morning and apprehended the boat IND TN 10 MM 2573, which was owned by Nishant with 6 fishermen in it after they allegedly crossed the water borders into the Island Nation's territory.

Fishermen of Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu were shaken by the arrest made by Sri Lankan Navy. Notably, the Palk Strait is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka and is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

Third incident reported in August

This is the third incident reported in a month. Earlier on August 22, ten Indian fishermen were arrested by the officials of the Sri Lankan Navy during a routine check. Fishermen were reportedly engaged in 'illegal fishing' in Sri Lankan waters.

A similar incident was reported on August 10 after one mechanized fishing boat of Tamil Nadu with nine fishermen on board was apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy.

As several incidents surfaced of illegal fishing in Sri Lanka’s territorial waters, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging him to take steps for the release of fishermen from Sri Lanka.

Paneerselvam requests Jaishankar to take steps for the release of fishermen

AIADMK Coordinator Paneerselvam in its letter said, “I am writing this letter with a deep sense of worry about the safety and wellbeing of the fishermen of Tamil Nadu who are now being apprehended frequently by the Sri Lankan Navy while they pursue their traditional occupation of fishing.”

Further drawing attention to earlier incidents and seizure of their mechanised trawlers on August 10 and 22 by the Sri Lankan Navy, Paneerselvam said that earlier one mechanised fishing boat of Tamil Nadu with nine fishermen on board, which ventured into the sea from Nagapattinam fishing base were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

He further said that within twelve days of their arrest, Sri Lankan Navy detained another group of ten fishermen of Akkaraipettai from Nagapattinam district on August 22 and seized their fishing boat for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line. All ten fishermen have been remanded to the Trincomalee prison in Sri Lanka.

“From the continuous incidents of apprehension, it is very obvious that the intention of the Sri Lankan Navy is to infuse panic in the minds of the fishermen and thwart them from conducting fishing in their traditional waters. It has created a feeling of uncertainty in the minds of fishermen who feel that there is no guarantee for their life and property in the sea, in the prevailing situation,” the letter read.

Urging EAM Jaishankar to take immediate steps to ensure the release of all the fishermen and their boats, Paneerselvam requested him to initiate a diplomatic dialogue with the Sri Lankan government to stop the recurrence of such incidents.

(With agency inputs)