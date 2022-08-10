Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 9 Indian Fishermen From Tamil Nadu For Crossing Maritime Boundary

In a breaking development, as many as nine Indian fishermen have been arrested in Sri Lanka for trespassing and fishing in Sri Lankan waters, the Q Branch Police, Rameshwaram has said. The nine fishermen who set out on a boat from Nagapattinam in the state of Tamil Nadu have been arrested for crossing over into Sri Lankan waters for fishing.

As per the statement of the Q Branch Police, all nine of them have been taken to Trincomalee port for further investigation.

Not the first such incident

This is not the first incident where Indian fishermen have been arrested for breaching the maritime border. Earlier in July, at least 12 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters and their boats were confiscated too, an official had said on July 4.

Sri Lankan Navy spokesman Captain Indika de Silva, on July 3, had stated that Indian fishermen were arrested near Point Pedro and that the arrested fishermen were taken to Myladi in the northern Jaffna peninsula where they would be handed over to the Fisheries Directorate.

In another incident earlier in the Month of March, four Indian fishermen had been arrested for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters, the Sri Lankan Navy had confirmed. They were arrested south of the northern Jaffna’s Delft Island for indulging in bottom trawling and were handed over to the fisheries inspectorate of Sri Lanka, the Lankan Navy had said.

Another 12 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were also arrested in April by the Sri Lankan Navy for trespassing into Sri Lankan waters. The fishermen were engaged in fishing near Katchatheevu late on Saturday when they were apprehended by the Lankan navy.

(With inputs from ANI)