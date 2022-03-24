Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa Thanks PM Modi For Economic Relief Amid Financial Slump

In the wake of Sri Lanka's severe economic crisis and a derailed supply chain, on March 23 Prime Minister of the island nation Mahinda Rajapaksa extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing economic development assistance and credit facilities granted to his country. As per Colombo's media, Rajapaksa added that he expects the Government of India to pay 'special attention' to the development of Sri Lanka in a bid to revive its market and retrieve the treasury of the country.

On Thursday, Sri Lanka signed USD 1 million credit line with India for procurement of food items, medicines amongst other essential items. The agreement is said to have been signed between the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Government of Sri Lanka, during Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa's two-day visit to New Delhi.

India stepped up in support of Sri Landa at a crucial juncture after Colombo sought the GoI's aid. Apart from the USD 1 billion line of credit, Sri Lanka also received a swap arrangement of USD 400 million and a debt deferral of USD 515 million for the upcoming two months. Experts have viewed the help as a push to Sri Lanka's capability to procure essential food items, pharmaceutical products and oil for the beleaguered Sri Lankan nationals, who are facing severe economic ordeals.

Sri Lankan PM thanks PM Modi for assistance amid severe economic crisis

Analysts have said that Sri Lankan foundations were laid for improving relationships with its immediate neighbours within the SAARC community. However, India attempted to improvise these associations but neighbours such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka rebuffed these overtures to further fall into the debt trap of the Chinese government.

In fact, after the Hambantota debacle with China, critics have said that Sri Lanka's debt issue with China predates its relationships with most of the world. China and its enterprises bear significant responsibility in creating an unfavourable situation for Sri Lanka, amongst other BRI countries. Experts have said Beijing represents itself as an alternate model of development to the world and while China has cast through multiple agreements, Colombo is in dire need to escape the loan trap.

Image: PTI