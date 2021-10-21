Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa Congratulates PM Modi As India Hits 100 Cr Vaccination Milestone

As India scripted history and completed 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this feat. Rajapaksa took to Twitter and wrote, 'Congratulations to PM @narendramodi, the medical community and front liners of India for achieving this mammoth task. The way forward & adjusting to the new normal while staying safe is highly dependent on a successful vaccination drive. Congratulations on reaching this milestone.'

Earlier during the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the effort of the Indian doctors, nurses and everyone belonging to the health sector. PM Modi tweeted, 'India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury.' India has several departments to thank for the incredible recovery of the vaccination programme, which looked to have reached a roadblock as the vaccination stocks became feeble.

Joint efforts from all the civic authorities

Due to the combined efforts of State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election staff, the disease could be controlled while the logistical issues were being fixed. Once the supply chain constantly began to grow, the vaccination numbers kept on increasing and almost all states began inoculating at an incredible pace. States like Himachal Pradesh and Goa have achieved complete vaccination of their adult population with the first dose.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021, and opened to all sections of the adult population in various phases. The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

