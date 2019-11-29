Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Meets Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday morning, just ahead of the latter's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

READ: Sri Lanka Won't Do Anything That Will Harm India's Interests: Prez Rajapaksa

First State visit

Thank you for your warm welcome India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SyVzdUIyal — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) November 28, 2019

President Rajapaksa reached New Delhi on Thursday for his first State visit to India. During his three day visit, he will be meeting President Ram Nath Kovind as well as PM Modi. The meeting will be to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations and strengthen the relations between the two countries.

The EAM visited Sri Lanka soon after President Rajapaksa took over the office and expressed his greetings. Raveesh Kumar, official spokeperson of the ministry of external affairs during his press briefings recently said that the meeting was on multiple aspects. He said, "The first part of the discussion was, of course, focused on strengthening the bilateral relationship. EAM also expected and he conveyed to President Rajapaksa India’s expectation that the Sri Lankan government will take forward the process of national reconciliation to arrive at a solution that meets the aspirations of the Tamil community for equality, justice, peace, and dignity and since then you must have seen President Rajapaksa’s statement where he reaffirmed that he will be the President of Sri Lanka of all Sri Lankans irrespective of their racial or religious identities and without creating a distinction on whether they voted for him or not."

It is believed that the meeting between the two on Friday morning is expected along similar lines.

READ: EAM Jaishankar: 'Diplomacy Is A Game, But That Of Realists'

Upon landing in India on Thursday, President Rajapaksa thanked the country for the warm welcome. After Gotabaya Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lanka's presidential elections, Prime Minister Modi had telephoned Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his electoral win and invited him to visit India as his first official foreign tour.

READ: PM Modi Wishes Newly Sworn-in Sri Lankan Counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa

READ: Gotabaya Rajapaksa Sworn In As Sri Lankan President