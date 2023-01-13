Sri Ram Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik Appeals To ‘keep Swords At Home’, Stirs Massive Row

Stirring a massive row, Sri Ram Sene national president Pramod Muthalik addressing a gathering on January 12 asked the attendees to keep swords at home and that merely chanting slogans is not enough.

Attending a function to celebrate the Swami Vivekananda Jayanti at Yadravi town in Karnataka on Thursday, January 12, Muthalik said that everybody should 'keep swords at home to protect women' and they should be placed such that it is prominently visible to people who visit them.

Muthalik further stated keeping swords at home is not punishable and that police cannot lodge a complaint in the event of people keeping swords at home. The objective he said was not to exhibit the weapon but for the protection of women.

“This is not Ayudha (weapon) puja, Ayudha puja means performing puja to swords, trishuls, talwars, knife and axe. In the upcoming Ayudha puja, you will all have to get weapons inside your houses.”

He further questioned, “We should worship talwar instead of performing Ayudha Puja to the tractor, books or pen. Police do not perform puja to FIR book, but they worship their guns in the stations. Therefore, why should we not adore swords at our homes?.”

