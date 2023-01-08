Sri Ram Sene District President, Driver Shot At In Karnataka's Belagavi; Police Probe On

Sri Ram Sene’s Belagavi district president Ravi Kokitkar was shot at by assailants on January 7 and had to be hospitalised. Kokitkar’s driver was also injured in the incident. Police reached the hospital and an investigation is underway.

The shooting took place near Hindalga village in Belagavi. Ravi Kokitkar was travelling in a car with his driver Manoj Desurkar and was fired upon by miscreants who were following them on a bike, police say.

City Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah said the firing took place at about 7.45 pm on January 7 and said the assailants opened fire at the car when it slowed down near a speed breaker in the Hindalaga village.

Karnataka | Ravikumar Kokitkar, Belagavi President of Sri Ram Sene, and driver shot at by miscreants. The injured have been admitted to hospital. Police reached hospital to enquire about the incident (07.01) pic.twitter.com/6py45rYEQ8 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

Sri Ram Sene’s founder Pramod Muthalik condemned the incident and demanded the CCTV cameras near the Hindalaga Central Jail be checked.

DCP Ravindra Gadadi, City Police Commissioner Boralingaiah visited the private hospital. As a precautionary measure, a Karnataka Special Reserve Police (KSRP) team has been stationed near the hospital.

