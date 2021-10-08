In a major crackdown, Belgavi police have arrested 10 people in connection to the murder of 24-year-old Muslim youth Arbaz Aftab Mullah. Those arrested include Right-wing outfit- Sri Ram Sene Hindustan's Taluk President Pundaleeka alias Maharaj and have been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (evidence disappearing), 34 (criminal act), 341 (wrongful restraint), 120b (conspiracy), 384 (extortion). Mullah's beheaded body was found on railway tracks on September 28.

Belgavi arrests 10 in Muslim Youth's murder

Revealing details of the case, Belgavi District Superintendent of Police, Laxman Nimbargi found out that Mullah had been allegedly beheaded over his relationship with a Hindu girl named Shwetha. Mullah's mother Nazeema Mohammed Sheikh had lodged a complaint a day after his death saying that Shwetha's family did not approve of the relationship and hence had threatened Arbaz. She claimed that this had forced them to shift from Khanapur to Belgavi.

Initially, on September 28, police filed a case of unnatural death after his body was found on the railway tracks with his hands and legs cut off. Later, after the postmortem, police concluded that Mullah was murdered and his body was placed on the tracks. As per the investigation, Shwetha's father had allegedly called Arbaz and his mother to Khanapur on September 26 and Pundaleeka had warned him to end the relationship. Arbaz's phone had been snatched, all messages and pictures had been deleted, stated the police.

Later on September 28, police found out that Pundaleeka had again summoned Arbaz to Khanapur while his mother was in Goa. He allegedly extorted money from him and later killed the 24-year-old. In a bid to destroy evidence, the Hindu outfit leader threw his body on rail tracks, stated the police.

Moreover, during the probe, police found out that Shwetha's parents - Eerappa Kumar and Sushila Kumar - had paid Pundaleeka to murder Arbaz as they did not approve of the relation. Police have arrested - Pundaleeka, Qutubdin Alabhaksh, Sushila Eerappa, Maruthi, Manjunath, Ganpati, Eerappa Kumar, Prashant

Praveen and Sridhar - in connection to the case. Arbaz Mullah was a car dealer based in Belgavi city, as per reports.

Speaking to reporters, Arbaz Mullah's cousin, Sameer Parshwadi recalled, "They (Arbaz & his mother) were called to Khanapur and threatened them. They said that there were thousands of people waiting to kill them but yet they were compromising on their behalf with Arbaz and his mother. Arbaz was asked to delete photos and throw the sim card away. They even took some money and settlement had taken place".

He added, "On September 28, Arbaz continued to receive calls. He called up his mother, who had gone to Goa, to ask if she received calls. Then he asked to remain safe and that he would broker a truce with them. At 5 PM he left from Belagavi and around 9 PM we got a call saying he was beheaded and was found on railway track". AIMIM had threatened to protest if no arrests were made by Friday.