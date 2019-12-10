Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Appeals Centre To Include 1 Lakh Tamil Lankan Refugees In CAB

Founder of the Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Tuesday has made a statement on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill which was passed in the Lok Sabha after a 12-hour long debate on Monday. He has appealed to the Government of India expand the scope of the bill and consider giving citizenship to more than 1 lakh Tamil Sri Lankans who are living in India country as refugees for the last 35 years.

'Include Tamil Sri Lankans in the bill'

I request the Government of India to consider giving citizenship to more than 1 lakh Tamil Sri Lankans who are living in this country as refugees for the last 35 years.#CABBill — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) December 10, 2019

Opposition calls CAB 'unconstitutional'

Earlier on Monday, the discussion over the Bill led to a tussle between the BJP and opposition parties and led by Congress, when it alleged that the Bill was against Muslims in India. Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the bill was nothing but legislation targeted at minorities of India. CPI (M) Chief Sitaram Yechury has said that this Bill is "unconstitutional and divides the people of the country".

We reject this bill of Jinnah and Savarkar's dreams. It is unconstitutional, and divides our people. We will continue to fight against it in all possible forums. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 9, 2019

CAB to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday: Sources

After it was passed in the Lok Sabha with a vote of 311 in its favour and 80 against it out of 391 members who were present and voted. The bill will be presented in Rajya Sabha next where the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is currently in minority and will be banking on support by like-minded parties to push through the legislation. According to sources, Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

What is the CAB?

The CAB seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014.

