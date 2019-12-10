Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Reveals Approaching UPA Govt, Cites Woeful Plight Of Refugees

Spiritual leader, Humanitarian and Founder of the Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Tuesday revealed that he had presented 10 million signatures from Tamil Nadu to the Dr.Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government to highlight the issue of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees. Moreover, he mentioned that he even met former President Dr.APJ Abdul Kalam in this regard. Mentioning that he had personally visited the refugee camps, he contended that the plight of the Sri Lankan Tamils was woeful. Earlier, the spiritual leader had appealed to the Indian government to give citizenship to these refugees in the wake of the Lok Sabha passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

I had met Dr Kalam when he was President regarding the citizenship of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.We also presented 10 million signatures from Tamil Nadu to the Mamohan Singh govt.While Sri Lankan refugees have been given citizenship in Europe,Canada & other countries,

they are still living in refugee camps in India. I have personally visited these refugee camps & their plight is really woeful.

Shah responds to exclusion of Sri Lanka

After a day-long debate on Monday which saw the participation of 38 MPs across party lines, the Lok Sabha passed the CAB with 311 votes in favour and 80 against the Bill. This bill seeks to exempt the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan from being considered as illegal migrants. Furthermore, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 6 years. A majority of the Northeast has been exempted from the ambit of this Bill. In the arguments put forth in defence of CAB, Shah had specifically responded to why countries such as Sri Lanka and Nepal were not included in the Bill. Shah remarked, “Whenever there has been any intervention on the question of citizenship, it has happened to solve a specific problem. When citizenship was granted to people from Uganda, then people from other countries were not given citizenship."

