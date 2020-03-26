Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Lauds Decision On 21-day National Lockdown, Demonstrates Meditation

Spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Thursday spoke to Republic TV exclusively over the 21-days national lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis. According to him, the lockdown is a necessity.

He said, "This had to happen and I am glad that we are following this. There are a few people who are violating it and I hope that they also get into senses. They understand and they follow this strictly. I think this call by the Prime Minister is very timely and much needed."

Giving a message to the people, he said, "These are the days that they can spend in developing their skills. People can make many different dishes, they can do experiments, and they can meditate, this is very important. Meditation can give your mind that serenity and calmness, patience and otherwise you will get bored and restless. You need to get out of this boredom and restlessness and for that meditation will help you."

He further added, "A little bit of Pranayam, a little bit of meditation. Navratri is going on so people should sit at home and be with everybody. Meditate together and listen to some chanting together. These are the things that they can do." Calling meditation a "deep relaxation", the spiritual guru further demonstrated how to meditate for the people.

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

Read: '2+1 persons in taxis, 1+1 in autos': Maharashtra's Coronavirus lockdown transport rules

The Coronavirus Crisis

As of date, India has reported over 650 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 115 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Meanwhile, thirteen people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, India has been put under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Read: Here's Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's message as India enters 21-Day Coronavirus lockdown

Presently, there are around 471,311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 21,293 people. Meanwhile, around 114,642 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

Read: Kashmir: 48 people who came in contact with COVID-19 patient put in quarantine

Read: PM Modi to take part in G20's Coronavirus meeting; here's the list of countries involved