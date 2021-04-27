Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Leads 'Full Moon Meditation' For Health, Happiness And Healing Today

While doctors, healthcare workers battle it on the ground amid the deadly COVID-19 wave, some citizens have also pinned their hopes on prayers and spirituality. One such initiative to spread positivity amid the tough times has been initiated by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The spiritual guru is scheduled to lead a ‘Full Moon Meditation’ on Tuesday.

Full Moon Meditation with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Netizens can participate in Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s ‘Full Moon Mediation’ through YouTube on Tuesday from 7.30 PM Indian Standard Time. The meditation will air on his official YouTube, Facebook and Instagram handles. The meditation focuses on health, happiness and healing amid the challenging situation across the country.

“Maximize happiness, health & immunity. Cut down stress, anxiety, and depression! Learn the powerful breathing technique Sudarshan Kriya, along with Pranayama, Yoga, Meditation and Practical Tips for everyday living in the online Meditation and Breath workshop (The Art of Living Happiness Program),” read Sri sri Ravi Shankar’s message in the description.

The Art of Living founder had recently led the Global Meditation for Health and Hope on April 22.

“This meditation is dedicated to all those people and their families who have been affected by the coronavirus, we wish them hope and strength in these troubled times,” read the guru’s message.

The video received close to 90,000 views on YouTube.