Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Speaks On Efforts For Peace Accord Ending UPLA Insurgency In NE

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami spoke exclusively to the founder of The Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. During their interaction, the spiritual leader spoke about the insurgency in Northeast India, mainly about the disbanding of the United People's Liberation Army (UPLA). The Karbi Peace Accord which was signed on September 4, 2021, had about 1000 insurgents giving up arms.

Sri Sri Ravishankar was one of those involved in brokering the peace agreement. Speaking about the efforts of Art of Living in the peace process, Ravishankar stated that one should always attempt it.

Sri Sri Ravishankar said, "When your intention is right and when you want to do it. If you want to take everyone along then you need to work in that direction."

"If you want to take a big challenge and keep worrying about failures then I don't think its the right way to go about it. One should always take the first step," the spiritual leader added.

Further, Sr Sri Ravishankar revealed that Art of Living teachers and volunteers approached the UPLA. According to Ravishankar, the UPLA leaders were taught meditation and were interacted with. Moreover, he revealed that the UPLA spoke about anxiety, tensions and the emotional turbulence they undergo.

"We asked them to practice meditation and when they did their minds opened up. This has happened across the globe, even in North America where there are inter-city gangs. They are involved in societal violence. But if we conduct a small seminar or dialogue with them, they open up," he added.

'Interdependence more than Independence'

Sri Sri Ravishankar further remarked that the UPLA wanted independence and their own land. However, according to him, they realised that these days it is more about interdependence than independence. Therefore, the UPLA decided to come for a peace treaty that took over three years, the spiritual leader added.

(Image: Republic)