Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Speaks To Arnab On His Mediation's Role In Ayodhya Solution

Global humanitarian and founder of The Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has spoken about the final resolution to the decades-old Ayodhya Ram Mandir issue, with which he has been closely associated in an operative capacity.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Ravi Shankar, who was a part of the Supreme Court-appointed mediation panel in the Ayodhya case in the years before the final verdict in late 2019, said that he believes in the philosophy that a leader must lead from the back, without being eager to take credit for an initiative. Accordingly, he said he wouldn't take any credit for the matter being resolved.

The matter refers to the historic Supreme Court verdict on November 9, 2019, when the apex court backed the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed land in Ayodhya, years after the demolition of Babri Masjid there. The SC ruled that an alternative five-acre plot be allotted for the construction of a Mosque in the city.

In essence, it eventually transpired that the solution the top court promulgated in November 2019 to finally end the dispute was along the same exact blueprint that the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar-led mediation panel had offered.

Speaking to Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants To Know', Sri Sri Ravi Shankar revealed why he underplays his role in the mediation process in the Ayodhya verdict.

"Our goal and focus is on the work that needs to be done and the end result. It is never about who is getting the credit for it. When you go with the mindset of achieving something from a work, you will always be at the forefront to lead. But if you are interested in getting the job, you will lead from the back. I believe in the philosophy that everybody has a role to play but when you have to lead, you must lead from the back," the peace ambassador told Arnab.

'Gurudev' Ravi Shankar also stated that when teachers from The Art of Living Foundation go for major conflict resolution programs around the world, they always facilitate and lead without being eager to take credit for what they are engaged in. "Hundreds of volunteers are engaged in these works and that is what we need," he said.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's role in Ayodhya settlement

The mediation process in the Ayodhya case that Sri Sri Ravi Shankar spearheaded along with Justice Kalifulla and Sriram Panchu led to a balanced and historic judgment of the Supreme Court in 2019, bringing forth the true strength of India's ethos and culture.

"It has been a long-standing, unresolved conflict between two communities. In India, it was a thorn in the harmonious relationship between two communities," the spiritual leader had said, referring to the case. "Today it is resolved and the same solution which I have been offering since 2003 proved to be right and the same solution has been now promulgated by the court as such," said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute that went on for over a century, had polarised the country and frayed the secular tapestry of Indian society. However, following the Supreme Court verdict and all stakeholders largely accepting it, the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is under-way and is planned to be completed by December 2023.