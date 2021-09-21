Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Speaks To Arnab On World Peace Day; Shares Why Conflict Can Never Win

The world on September 21 observed the International Day of Peace designated by the United Nations General Assembly as a day dedicated to advancing peace principles by observing a 24-hour period of non-violence and cease-fire. However, 'peace' is becoming increasingly difficult to pin down in today's day when the people of Afghanistan, especially women and the minorities, are enduring the atrocities of the Taliban. However, Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, talking to Republic's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, spoke about the pursuit of 'peace' in various dimensions.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks to Republic on International Day of Peace

Speaking on the ongoing conflicts and violence around the world, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "First of all, let me tell you when they announced the international day of peace, the world community has recognised the importance of peace. Peace and prosperity go side by side. Wherever there is peace, there is prosperity. In some cases you need to rethink whether it is external peace or internal peace. But peace plays a very vital role in the progress of mankind."

On being asked whether conflict is overpowering peace, especially seeing the current scenario of the world, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "Certainly, the negative mindset takes an upper hand, but in the long run it's not sustainable. The natural tendency of the people is to be in peace. Conflict is not our nature so we just want to get out of the conflict but we don't know how, where, and why."

Speaking on Afghanistan, he said, "Countries have tried to keep peace in Afghanistan for the last 20 years but it was not possible. Unless there is a transformation from inside, unless there is a change in attitude, I don't think we achieve peace in society and the world. If there is no inner peace, there can be no outer peace in the world," added Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Peace can only come through understanding, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Further, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was asked about how peace can be taught to those who are victims or are suffering.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar answered, "We don't need to preach peace to those who are already peaceful. Where it is most needed is where people are either victim or the culprits who have been punished for their deeds. That is where peace is more needed. In a very peaceful atmosphere where there is no conflict, peace has very little value. For example, 20 million people in Colombia were victims and we needed to bring them peace. Peace can only come through understanding, letting go of the past, and thinking afresh of what we can do in the future."

"Same I will say in the case of Iraq or Syria. They are facing tremendous hardship in their life. They are looking for some inner strength. Unless they feel the peace inside, their mind does not work. They can't think for the future, they can't take the right action. Either you are in a victim state of consciousness or you are in a rage. In either case, people cannot take right decision. That's why peace is important for anyone," added Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

(Image: Republic World)