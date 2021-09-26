Global humanitarian and founder of The Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in the latest edition of 'Nation Wants To Know' where he detailed his principles on the occasion of the World Peace Day. The spiritual leader touched upon a wide range of issues and weighed in on the Afghanistan crisis, Ayodhya mediation, and his ideas on conflict and peace.

Speaking on the ongoing conflicts and violence around the world, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "First of all, let me tell you when they announced the international day of peace, the world community has recognised the importance of peace. Peace and prosperity go side by side. Wherever there is peace, there is prosperity. In some cases, you need to rethink whether it is external peace or internal peace. But peace plays a very vital role in the progress of mankind."

On Afghanistan crisis

The spiritual leader also talked about the situation in war-ravaged Afghanistan which had been taken over by the Taliban on August 15. Known for being vocal for his views on the crisis, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "It is a very big challenge that the nations have failed at in the past. To address the mindset (of Taliban) is the most important thing. Maybe through dialogues, maybe even the religious people who can explain to them what they are doing is against humanity. Causing suffering to somebody is against the basic ethos of human society."

On Ayodhya mediation

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also detailed his work in the mediation of the Ayodhya case in the interview. The leader was a part of the Supreme Court-appointed mediation panel years before the final verdict in late 2019. He stated that he believes in the philosophy that a leader must lead from the back, without being eager to take credit for an initiative.

"Our goal and focus is on the work that needs to be done and the end result. It is never about who is getting the credit for it. When you go with the mindset of achieving something from a work, you will always be at the forefront to lead. But if you are interested in getting the job, you will lead from the back. I believe in the philosophy that everybody has a role to play but when you have to lead, you must lead from the back," the peace ambassador told Arnab.

On failure and success

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also opened up on the role of Art of Living in various mediation processes, saying that he never approached any conflict with a fear of failure. He told NWTK, "Failure or success your intention needs to be right. You say the whole world is your family and you work in that direction. There is a risk of failure, but if you keep worrying about it and do not take the first step at all then it is not the right attitude and right way to go about it."