Sri Sri Ravi Shankar To Hold Online Meditation & Breathing Workshop On Combating Stress

The Art of Living has been helping people in their issues with stress and more with their programmes for breathing, meditation and other techniques for many years now. The organisation also has been coming up with different and new exercises and sessions egularly and the most recent one is amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown in parts of the county where many have been forced to be at home. A 10-day online session from May 1-May 10 focusing on better breathing and stress relief has now been launched.

The Art of Living’s Campaign for Better Breathing, Stress Relief

The session will be led by The Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and is all set to begin on April 30. The spiritual guru will guide the attendees on exercises stressing breathing techniques to improve lung capacity and building immunity. The benefits could play a major role in the fight against COVID-19 that is infecting over 3 lakh persons and killing over 3000 persons over the past week in India

The Art of Living’s Campaign for Better Breathing, Stress Relief will be held from 7.30 PM TO 8.15 PM and is open for all.

Here is the link for the session:

As the second wave raged across the nation, the session sought to help people with spiritual and emotional comfort as they battled fear, sadness and uncertainty.

The Art of Living has taken many other initiatives with the intention to help people with healing, health and happiness during the pandemic. This included a global meditation and full moon meditation in the past few days. The organisation also arranged a 100-bed COVID-19 facility at the Sri Sri University in Cuttack.