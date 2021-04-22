Last Updated:

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar To Lead Global Meditation For Health & Hope For COVID Patients: Watch

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will lead a Global Meditation for Health & Hope for COVID patients on Thursday. The event will be streamed on social media.

Written By
Digital Desk
Health & Hope

srisriravishankar.org, twitter/@ArtofLiving


The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc and take lives across the globe. India is currently witnessing a dangerous second wave, that has seen a rapid rise of daily cases in lakhs and record number of deaths. While doctors and health workers battle this head on, other initiatives too are being taken up across the nation to spread positivity and strength, and one example of this is the Global Meditation for Health and Hope by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. 

Global Meditation by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for COVID patients

The Art of Living organisation is conducting the 'Global Meditation for Hope and Health' on April 22. The session led by founder and global humanitarian Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is dedicated to the strength and healing for COVID-19 patients. 

The session will be screened on the official YouTube, Facebook and Instagram handles of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The programme is being telecast at 7 PM Indian Standard Time.

READ | Rajita Bagga's 'The Unknown Edge' on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's persona - a treat to devotees

Recently, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had penned a strong message on World Health Day, that was marked on April 7. 

He had then stated, "While humanity is grabbling with COVID-19, there is so much confusion about its origin and cure. People are asking this question, ‘How come a virus has rattled the world from nowhere?’ Health has no origin but the disease does. Health has no cause or reason but the disease does. Diseases occur when the laws of nature are violated. 2.8 million lives have been lost," Nair said while urging the world to unite and keeping aside the narrow ambitions for the sake of mankind."

READ | Sri Sri University launches School of Cyber Peace, 20 programmes offered
READ | WFEB to host WHO chief, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar & heads of state for World Health Day mega VC
READ | WFEB: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar pens note on Health Day; WHO chief bats for 'vaccine equity'

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND