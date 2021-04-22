Sri Sri Ravi Shankar To Lead Global Meditation For Health & Hope For COVID Patients: Watch

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc and take lives across the globe. India is currently witnessing a dangerous second wave, that has seen a rapid rise of daily cases in lakhs and record number of deaths. While doctors and health workers battle this head on, other initiatives too are being taken up across the nation to spread positivity and strength, and one example of this is the Global Meditation for Health and Hope by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Global Meditation by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for COVID patients

The Art of Living organisation is conducting the 'Global Meditation for Hope and Health' on April 22. The session led by founder and global humanitarian Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is dedicated to the strength and healing for COVID-19 patients.

The session will be screened on the official YouTube, Facebook and Instagram handles of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The programme is being telecast at 7 PM Indian Standard Time.

Recently, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had penned a strong message on World Health Day, that was marked on April 7.

He had then stated, "While humanity is grabbling with COVID-19, there is so much confusion about its origin and cure. People are asking this question, ‘How come a virus has rattled the world from nowhere?’ Health has no origin but the disease does. Health has no cause or reason but the disease does. Diseases occur when the laws of nature are violated. 2.8 million lives have been lost," Nair said while urging the world to unite and keeping aside the narrow ambitions for the sake of mankind."