Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Visits Riot-hit Areas In North-east Delhi, Speaks To Victims

Appealing for peace and brotherhood, spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, on Sunday, visited the victims in the riot-hit areas of North-East Delhi. After visiting victims in Delhi's Bramhapuri, the spiritual leader said that the entire community must come together to aid the victims as the government was doing its part. He added that he would be visiting other riot-hit places too.

"Everyone must come together nd heal the wounds of the riots. The government is doing its job, now the common people must come together and work," he said to reporters.

When asked about the AAP government's monetary relief which was announced by Delhi CM Kejriwal, he said that apart from funds, trust was required to be instilled in victims again. Hailing the Delhi community which had come to each other's aid during the riots, he appealed for harmony. He had made a public appeal on Saturday, expressing his heartfelt condolences to families who have lost their dear ones.

"Only monetary relief is not enough, trust must be instilled in the people's hearts. I am visiting every area. I heard a lot of stories as to how people from different communities helped to save each other. Now we are headed to other places," he added.

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 43 and injuring over 200. Delhi CM Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, while the police have filed 167 FIRs cases and have arrested or detained 885 people till date.

