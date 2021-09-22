Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Weighs In On Taliban Brutality; Stresses Need For 'Peace Education'

On the special occasion of World Peace Day on September 21, the founder of The Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, sat down for an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. The spiritual leader also talked about the situation in war-ravaged Afghanistan which was taken over by the Taliban on August 15, a development that has clouded the future of both Afghanistan and the region.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on the mentality of Taliban brutality

Speaking on Afghanistan and the Taliban, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "It is a very big challenge that the nations have failed at in the past. To address the mindset (of Taliban) is the most important thing. Maybe through dialogues, maybe even the religious people who can explain to them what they are doing is against humanity. Causing suffering to somebody is against the basic ethos of human society."

He focused on the need for 'peace education'. He stated, "We will have to do peace education. In fact, the amount of money the nations spend on defence, if a fraction of that they'd spent on peace education, educating youth, children about compassion, belongingness, togetherness... It can make a very big difference."

"But this has not been done. Young people have been misled. They've been made to think that by pursuing the path of violence, they can achieve something, which is not true. This type of orientation in terms of peace education is needed. A comprehensive education wherein they understand the entire globe, different philosophies on the planet can all help them see beyond their perceived beliefs," Gurudev added.

He continued, "Radicalisation is also part of the peace process. We've done some experiments on de-radicalisation in Kashmir, in the Philippines. The government of the Philippines had invited our people to de-radicalise a group there. Broadening the vision of young people and taking them beyond their concept of what is true and real, what they think is an absolute boon to them. Maybe here or in heaven, these concepts have to be dismantled. This is what I would say is de-radicalisation as a part of the peace process. We need to kindle the flame of compassion."

On responding to a question of de-radicalising entire groups like the Taliban, Al-Qaeda or even an entire country that has been held hostage, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar answered, "It may not be an easy task but, nevertheless, it is not impossible. What is also important is whom they are recruiting. These young people they are recruiting can definitely be radicalised. When the population is de-radicalised, they won't have any takers to such extreme thought processes."

He also put forth, "These people were not exposed to diverse wisdom. They've been a part of such a narrow and limited mindset. The same was the case with Columbia - those who believed that Communism was their Bible. But you try to make them understand, I think there is a possibility. I've seen in our own country, the sort of mindset... After all, they are all human beings - that somewhere there is something gone wrong."

Speaking on peace education even in the context of hardened criminals and terrorists, he said "when they are in a prison, it's easier to reform them. I have seen hardcore criminals and terrorists in prisons around the world reform. But it takes a lot of effort, smartness and skills. Without skills, you cannot do this." He even put forth that he'd be ready to speak to the Taliban if it helps, adding, "I am definitely willing to sit and talk to them. But I won't be foolish, I would take my precautions. I would definitely like to sit across the table and talk to them."

