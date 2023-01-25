Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing In TN | Art Of Living's Statement

A helicopter carrying Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar made an emergency landing on Wednesday at Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district due to bad weather conditions.

As per the reports, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was travelling to Tirupur from Bengaluru on a private chopper with four others. Due to excessive fog, poor visibility and bad weather conditions the helicopter had to make an emergency landing landed at 10:40 am today. The local police also reached the spot after receiving the information. At around 11:30 am, after 50 minutes of wait the sky was clear enough and the helicopter once again took off.

In the video, it can be seen the chopper landed in an open field and the foggy weather. As soon as the emergency landing was done, the villagers rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar along with his team was seen interacting with the local residents. After being on standby for 50 minutes, the chopper took off.

'Everyone onboard safe': Art of Living Foundation releases statement

The Art of Living foundation issued a statement in connection with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's helicopter that had to make an emergency landing. As per the statement, "Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji was on his way to Kumbhabhishekham at Sri Brihannayaki Ambika Sametha Sri Andhra Kapaleeshwarar Swamy Temple in Tiruppur district. Due to adverse weather conditions, the pilot decided to make an intermediate stop at Uginiyam. Gurudev and everyone onboard is completely safe. Post this temporary halt Gurudev reached the event and has headed his next engagement as well".