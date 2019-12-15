As Anti-CAA Protests Rock North-East, Sri Sri Ravishankar Appeals For Peace

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday, December 15 made an appeal to the people of the North-East to maintain peace and harmony amid the increasing protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this Act, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.