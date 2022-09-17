Sri Sri Tattva Gets AYUSH Ministry Approval For NAOQ19 Ayurvedic Drug To Treat COVID-19

As the Ministry of Ayush Government of India approved NAOQ19 – a prophylactic Ayurvedic Medicine for protection of Covid-19 prepared by Sri Sri Tatwa organisation, president of Sri Sri University Rajita Kulkarni said that it is a matter of great achievement for Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science and Research Hospital.

Professor Rajita Kulkarni said, “At Sri Sri University one of our important commitments is to find solutions to the challenges faced by humanity. In the last two years, the world is facing one universal challenge i.e. the COVID-19 virus.”

Highlighting the approval from the government for NAOQ19, Sri Sri University president Rajita Kulkarni said, “Humbled to share that NAOQ19- a prophylactic Ayurvedic Medicine for protection of Covid-19 was approved by the Ministry of Ayush Government Of India as a supportive drug for mild to moderate COVID-19 infection. The medicine was prepared by our sister organisation Sri Sri Tatwa.”

“Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science and Research Hospital of Sri Sri University (SSCASRH-SSU) in Karnataka’s Bengaluru was one of the five clinical trials centers along with AIIMS Rishikesh and AIIMS Jodhpur,” Professor Rajita Kulkarni added.

Further highlighting the efforts of doctors in the making of the NAOQ19, Rajita Kulkarni said that the doctors led by the team of administrators at SSCASRH-SSU have worked meticulously and round the clock during peak-covid periods in the past years and through the application of NAOQ19, the patients have received a great benefit in mild to moderate Covid-19 cases.

Sri Sri University president Rajita Kulkarni further said that the ayurvedic Covid-19 drug has been developed after rigorous research and development studies which include, 1 in-vitro and 1 in-vivo trial, a pilot study with 161 mild covid patients and 5 comprehensive clinical trials involving 516 mild-moderate covid-19 patients.

Know more about Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science and Research Hospital

The Sri Sri University was inaugurated on 2nd, January 2019 with an aim to develop an aggressive capacity of 300 IPD beds with a 100-seater Ayurveda college. Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science & Research is a private Institute that was established in 2004 in Karnataka's Bangaluru to provide higher education in the field of Ayurveda. The College has been affiliated by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bangalore and also approved by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.