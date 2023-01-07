Sri Sri University Becomes 1st Institution To Sign MoU With W20 For Knowledge Partnership

Sri Sri University, on January 7, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as a Knowledge Partner with Women 20 (W20). W20 is the official G20 engagement group focussed on gender equity. Its primary objective is to ensure that gender considerations are mainstreamed into G20 discussions and translate into the G20 Leaders’ Declaration as policies and commitments that foster gender equality and women’s economic empowerment.

"It's a very proud moment for #SriSriUniv to associate with #G20. By signing MoU with W20, we have officially become the first university to associate with the women's wing of G20 (sic)," a tweet by the Sri Sri University read.

It's a very proud moment for #SriSriUniv to associate with #G20. By signing MoU with W20 we have officially become the 1st university to associate with the women's wing of G20. https://t.co/2ThKh1EEDM — Sri Sri University (@SriSriU) January 7, 2023

The W20 has a vision to create a world of equality and equity where every woman lives with dignity for the mission to ensure an enabling environment and ecosystem for women to thrive, transcend and transform. Dr. Sandhya Purecha, chairperson of the Sangeet Natak Akademi as chair of W20 India, along with economist Shamika Ravi, retired IPS officer Bharati Ghosh and actor Raveena Tandon among others as delegates will work towards achieving the said goals in collaboration with Sri Sri University.

India's G20 presidency

The G20 comprises a group of 20 countries which represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population. The group comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

India assumed the year-long presidency of the "Group of 20" (G20) on December 1, 2022 and the Heads of State and Government Summit will take place on 9th-10th September, 2023, in New Delhi. More than 200 meetings of the grouping will be held at 55 locations in the country before India's presidency ends.

Image: Twitter/@W20India