Last Updated:

Sri Sri University & Indian Navy Sign MoU To Benefit Naval Officers, Families & Veterans

The Odisha-based Sri Sri University (SSU) on Thursday, September 22, signed a first-of-a-kind Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Navy.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
Indian Navy

Image: Twitter/@SriSriU


The Odisha-based Sri Sri University (SSU) on Thursday signed a first-of-a-kind Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Navy wherein the university will provide admission to children of Navy officers, veterans and martyrs in its various courses.

On behalf of the Indian Navy, Commodore NP Pradeep, the Commanding Officer of INS Chilka, signed the MoU with the Sri Sri University. According to the MoU, the SSU will also provide value-added courses to current and retired Navy officers.

"In our mission to take holistic education to a new horizon, today, we have signed a first-of-a-kind MoU between Sri Sri University and the Indian Navy. Cmd. NP Pradeep, Commanding Officer of INS Chilka, signed on behalf of the Navy. Children of Navy officers, veterans & martyrs will take admission in SSU in its various courses. SSU will also provide value-added courses to current and retired Navy officers," a statement from SSU read.

READ | DRDO, Indian Navy successfully flight-test indigenously-made missile VL-SRSAM

The university in its statement added that they are working on signing similar MoUs with the Indian Army as well as with the Indian Air Force (IAF). Apart from this, the SSU also organised an international conference on climate change education, which was attended by delegates from the US Consulate and several faculty members of City College of New York including Dr. Thomas A. Isekenegbe, President, BRONX Community College.

READ | PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant into Indian Navy

More about Sri Sri University

The university was established in 2009 as a product of global humanitarian and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's vision. The university is situated between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and is spread over an area of 188 acres. Promising to provide the "best of Western innovation with the ancient values and wisdom of the East," the university offers courses in management, yoga, governance, Sanskrit, philosophy, engineering, architecture, health and wellness, liberal arts and performing arts.

READ | PM Modi quotes Abdul Kalam on 'power & peace' as Indian Navy inducts dynamic INS Vikrant
READ | Sri Sri University launches School of Cyber Peace, 20 programmes offered
READ | Sri Sri University breaks into Global top-200 in latest THE Rankings across key parameters
First Published:
COMMENT