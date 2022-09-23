The Odisha-based Sri Sri University (SSU) on Thursday signed a first-of-a-kind Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Navy wherein the university will provide admission to children of Navy officers, veterans and martyrs in its various courses.

On behalf of the Indian Navy, Commodore NP Pradeep, the Commanding Officer of INS Chilka, signed the MoU with the Sri Sri University. According to the MoU, the SSU will also provide value-added courses to current and retired Navy officers.

"In our mission to take holistic education to a new horizon, today, we have signed a first-of-a-kind MoU between Sri Sri University and the Indian Navy. Cmd. NP Pradeep, Commanding Officer of INS Chilka, signed on behalf of the Navy. Children of Navy officers, veterans & martyrs will take admission in SSU in its various courses. SSU will also provide value-added courses to current and retired Navy officers," a statement from SSU read.

In our mission to take holistic education to a new horizon, today, we have signed a first-of-a-kind MoU between #SriSriU and @indiannavy . Cmd. NP Pradeep from #INSChilika graced us with his august presence for the occasion along with several meritorious officers from the #Navy. pic.twitter.com/EAXVpxCSym — Sri Sri University (@SriSriU) September 22, 2022

The university in its statement added that they are working on signing similar MoUs with the Indian Army as well as with the Indian Air Force (IAF). Apart from this, the SSU also organised an international conference on climate change education, which was attended by delegates from the US Consulate and several faculty members of City College of New York including Dr. Thomas A. Isekenegbe, President, BRONX Community College.

We have strengthened our resolve to forge alliances for fighting climate change with the installation & launch of a #solar automated weather center at the #SriSriU campus by our esteemed guests from Bronx CUNY and delegates from the US consulate#ClimateAction #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/KP1m9h6sNV — Sri Sri University (@SriSriU) September 22, 2022

More about Sri Sri University

The university was established in 2009 as a product of global humanitarian and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's vision. The university is situated between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and is spread over an area of 188 acres. Promising to provide the "best of Western innovation with the ancient values and wisdom of the East," the university offers courses in management, yoga, governance, Sanskrit, philosophy, engineering, architecture, health and wellness, liberal arts and performing arts.