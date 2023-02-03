Last Updated:

Sri Sri University Signs MoUs With 13 Global Companies, Launches 7 Centres Of Excellence

Sri Sri University, an educational institution founded by the spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has signed MoUs with 13 global institutions.

Sri Sri University, an educational institution founded by the spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has signed 13 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with institutions from across the world. The MoUs were signed for joint programmes, student exchange, value added courses, research-based collaboration in technology, Ayurveda, entrepreneurship, language studies, disaster management, women issues, architecture, risk management and publishing papers. 

Additionally, seven new centres of excellence were also launched at Sri Sri University. 

Sri Sri University launched seven new Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in the areas of ethics and leadership, advanced research in Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), entrepreneurship, innovation and family business, advanced business analytics, advanced financial studies, green engineering and digital humanism.  

The MoUs were signed with W20 India, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, IRM India, Centre for Environment and Economic Development, (CEED), KIIT Technical Enabling Centre (TEC), Bhubaneshwar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster Foundation, Centre for Ayurvedic Research Initiative (CARI) under Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Science (CCRAS), Parul University, Gujarat & KLE University, Karnataka, Indian Pathological Society, Ethios Foundation, Braahmam Net Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

